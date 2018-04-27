Inside the frantic final minutes of the Bay battle

YOUNG AND OLD: Power captain Joshua Wheeler sends the ball downfield against Maryborough last week while (inset) the Power's younger cohort led a come-from-behind win that ended Hervey Bay Bombers' unbeaten start to the season.

YOUNG AND OLD: Power captain Joshua Wheeler sends the ball downfield against Maryborough last week while (inset) the Power's younger cohort led a come-from-behind win that ended Hervey Bay Bombers' unbeaten start to the season. Alistair Brightman

AUSSIE RULES: Bay Power had already come from 20 points behind cross-town rivals and flag favourites Hervey Bay Bombers at the first change.

After the unbeaten Bombers kicked five opening term goals, the Power managed to hold the AFL Wide Bay leaders to just four more goals in the following two-and-a-half terms, and powered to a small, but healthy lead as the game Bay Power captain Josh Wheeler described as his toughest since he joined the club entered the final 10 minute period.

"That last five minutes was frantic,” Wheeler said.

"We got the call saying there was three minutes to go and we just kept plugging away and pressuring them.”

For Lachie Woodhams and his Bombers teammates, the onus was on getting clean ball, getting it down the other end of Maryborough's Port City Park and kicking the three goals they needed to win.

"They wanted to hold up as best we could and had a lot of repeat inside 50s,” he said.

"I think our back six really played well but we were just bombing it out and they put pressure on us really well.”

According to Power coach Michael Gay, who could only watch as his side kicked 1.7 in the final term, it was his players' desire that delivered the 14-point victory - the Bombers' first loss this season. But Gay, who has coached the Urangan club from cellar dwellers to legitimate title contenders, his focus was elsewhere.

It was on the youngest players of his squad, the 16- and 17-year-olds who stepped up to the senior grade and were in the biggest fight of their young footy careers.

"It was interesting to see how the kids were going to go and they weren't overawed by the occasion, we kept it pretty calm before the game,” he said.

"We made it mechanical and the players were left to gee themselves up, but we had jobs to do, roles to play, where to be, what to do, how to kick - we knew we had to change a few things up after halftime and we did that and it was successful.”

Players like Dylan Winterton, Mitch Beacham and Lachlan Smith, who seamlessly complement the likes of Wheeler, Glenn Krohn, Marcus Dyson and Tyler Simpson, a deserved man of the match after his tireless efforts.

"He gave us good service in the midfield as well as we played him out wide for 2.5-3 quarters,” Gay said about Simpson. "Just with his speed and the number of touches he got just gave us a lot of time and space for everyone down the field. He was covering 100 metres in the midfield and just getting great delivery of the footy. He was getting hard ball and delivering it.”

The Power now sits second on the AFL Wide Bay ladder in a three-way tie with the Bombers (1st) and The Waves (3rd), who beat Maryborough Bears 31.20-206 - 8.4-52.

The Power host Brothers Bulldogs on May 5, while Bombers travel to The Waves.