Inside the Fraser Coast foster system

VETERAN ADVICE: Fraser Coast foster carer of 27 years Kathleen Cady on her Sunshine Acres property, providing insight into the foster care system. Jessica Lamb

A SCARED six-year old is confused and asking for her parents.

She has been dropped at an unknown property in Sunshine Acres by an unfamiliar person.

The woman who greets the child at the gate has an easy-going smile and is surrounded by other children.

The woman, Kathleen Cady, already considers the girl family.

Ms Cady has experienced this scenario more than once across her 26 years as a foster carer, when a child is been placed into foster care with no warning from an emergency situation.

Earlier this week, the Chronicle sat down with the Fraser Coast carer after she had been recognised for her contribution to bettering children's lives in the upcoming National Child Safety Week volunteering awards.

While opening her home - and heart - to tell her story and inspire others to take the plunge and become carers themselves, Ms Cady busted myths and talked about the hard truths which came with working with the community's most vulnerable.

"Reunification is the ultimate goal of all foster carers," she said.

"We understand there are certain times in life where families can't deal with having their children at home, for whatever reason, it is not always the parent's fault. Anything could have happened, there are all kinds of circumstances - for example whey could have become homeless for whatever reason.

"Sometimes it is a planned move into foster care."

Ms Cady said she approached every child by appreciating their circumstances.

"When a young person comes through the gate they are scared every single time... usually, they have come from something very traumatic to be removed," she said.

Churches of Christ Care intensive fostering case manager Julie Chalmers is a veteran of the child protection system, advocating daily for vulnerable children.

She is often the first point of contact for carers like Ms Cady.

Ms Chalmers explained children, and carers, were never on their own, with support networks including youth workers, Centacare, counselling and health services alongside them every step of the way.

"We also work closely with schools, once a child is in care me make sure there is an education support plan for every child, for example if they are having trouble focusing receiving a teacher aide," she said.

"Often when a child has gone through trauma there are behavioural issues and we make sure counselling is available and create strategies for them.

"Unfortunately sometimes we do see intergenerational problems and the ultimate goal is to break the cycle and make sure these children have a safe and fulfilling life and are reunified with their families where possible."

For more information about foster care on the Fraser Coast phone Churches of Christ Care on 1800 222 273 or register your interest at cofc.com.au/outofhomecare/foster-with-us.