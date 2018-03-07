Inside the mind of a killer

Nathan Greenfield and June Wallis. During this relationship, Greenfield's drug use, delusions and mental illness would build up to 'a crescendo' with horrific consequences.

HIS delusions were deep, disturbing and gaining on him.

She was tracking his movements. She was cheating on him.

He knew it. He even saw it.

In Nathan Peter Norman Greenfield's drug-addled, paranoid mind, these fantasies were about to break through.

Soon, he'd be strangling and smothering his de facto June Wallis.

Though Greenfield would later claim to be a victim, his mental illness was not enough to absolve him.

His sentence was revealed almost three years after he killed Ms Wallis, 32, at Pacific Haven.

First, the Mental Health Court had to deliver a judgment to the sentencing court.

Then, he was sentenced for manslaughter. Although that happened last month, his sentence could not be published until now because of a legal requirement.

That court heard Greenfield claimed he had no desire to kill his wife, and just wanted to "stop the messages”.

After hearings in 2016 and early 2017, it was decided the former Burrum baker was not of unsound mind when killing Ms Wallis.

Yet the same court found Greenfield's mental illness was so severe he should be tried for manslaughter, not murder.

Evidence came from psychiatrists including Dr Donald Archibald Grant, who said Greenfield's illness was reaching a "crescendo of severity” in weeks before the killing.

He believed Greenfield had paranoid schizophrenia and was high on amphetamines, marijuana and the opiate-derived painkiller Endone.

Greenfield, 37, said he'd been using amphetamines twice a week, for two years.

He was obsessed with delusions - totally unsubstantiated - that his wife was unfaithful.

Greenfield once identified Gympie Police Station as where he saw "his wife and another man having sex”.

Psychiatrist Dr Angela Voitasaid Greenfield claimed Ms Wallis could track him by cellphone.

She thought Greenfield had visual hallucinations and persecutory delusions.

The mental health court queried Greenfield's accounts of the killing.

Greenfield once said: "As soon as I saw the blood coming out of her, I knew I'd go to prison.”

Another time: "I snapped, I completely lost control.”

Another doctor was not convinced paranoid schizophrenia "alone” greatly impaired Greenfield's self-control.

Justice Jean Daltoninterpreted this to mean Greenfield's drug use was a major added factor, and pivotal to deciding whether Greenfield was of "unsound mind”.

Justice Dalton said if Greenfield had not taken amphetamines, he might not have killed his wife.

But she added: "The legal question is whether or not his psychosis substantially impaired his capacity to control himself. In my view it did.”

So he was tried for manslaughter, not murder.

Greenfield's defence counsel Callan Cassidy told Maryborough Supreme Court "no-one has suffered more than Mr Greenfield himself”.

Greenfield was jailed for 10 years. -NewsRegional