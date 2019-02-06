Insider tips for your next Fraser Island weekend getaway

Relax with your loved one on the white sands of Lake McKenzie on Fraser Island.

WHAT better way to spend Valentine's Day than cruising to your heart's content through World Heritage-listed paradise?

Just a short ferry ride from Hervey Bay, you'll feel a world away, just the two of you together on the largest sand island on the planet.

February is the perfect month on Fraser Island - the crowds from Brisbane have gone back to work, so you can have a romantic getaway right here on your doorstep...

DINE LIKE A DUCHESS

Sample the indigenous fare made famous by the royal couple on their recent visit to Fraser Island, in a fine dining experience at Seabelle Restaurant, from the same degustation menu served to the Duke and Duchess.

Insider tip: be sure to ask about the Paperbark Barramundi, one of the signature dishes specific to the cultural history of our region.

DOUBLE DERRIERE AT THE DAY SPA

The couple's treatment room at The Island Day Spa will win you mega brownie points after bumping about on the sand tracks.

Relax and be pampered together on island time... with hot stones, essential oils and local products.

Insider tip: book at the Kingfisher Bay Resort reception to secure your session in advance.

SMOOTH MOVES AT THE MAHENO

Where else on the coast can you serenade your lover in front of a shipwreck? Hello picture-perfect memories and the ultimate insta-moment for couples.

Insider tip: bring champagne for a surprise proposal at sunrise!

BIRRABEAN... HAVE YOU TWO BEEN?

Stay surf-side at Eurong Beach Resort and explore some of the lesser-travelled treasures of Fraser Island, such as Lake Birrabean (the sister lake of the more famous Lake McKenzie).

Insider tip: bring an inflatable paddle board or floatie, and it's easy to laze the entire day away here in your own private paradise.

SELFIES AND SUNSET KISSES

Cheers your way through an endless sunset across the western bay, from the perfectly positioned Sunset Bar right on the jetty at Kingfisher Bay Resort.

Insider tip: This is where Harry met Meghan for their arrival on Fraser Island, so be sure to get your own sunset selfie in the same spot!

Spice up your love life this summer with a spin on Fraser Island's sand tracks, for the ultimate "his and her's" romantic adventure that ticks the boxes for everyone.

After all, if it's good enough for the world's royalty (and media) to travel here, then all of us here need to take advantage of the world-class sights and experiences that we have such easy access to in our backyard.

Here's to an endless summer, and epic adventures together... be sure to say hi while you're here!