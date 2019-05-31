Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Giddy Goat Cafe and Bar in Rockhampton's East St sold this year for more than $3.5 million.
Giddy Goat Cafe and Bar in Rockhampton's East St sold this year for more than $3.5 million. Real Estate
Business

INSOLVENT: Giddy Goat to be wound up

Geoff Egan
by
31st May 2019 11:14 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The company that ran one of Rockhampton's most popular pubs has been found to be "presumed insolvent".

Company SHG ran the Giddy Goat Cafe and Bar and has been accused of owing more than $1million in unpaid taxes and superannuation.

The matter was mentioned in Brisbane Federal Court on Friday where Registrar Michael Buckingham declared the company was insolvent and ordered it be wound up.

"I am satisfied the defendant company (SHG) is presumed to be insolvent," he said.

He ordered the company be wound up and Cor Cordis partner Michael Joiner be appointed liquidator.

Registrar Buckingham ordered the Australian Tax Office's costs will be fixed at $2635.

No lawyers or representatives for SHG were present in court for the order. -NewsRegional

More Stories

australian taxation office editors picks giddy goat cafe and bar insolvency liquidators shg pty ltd winding up
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Community digs deep after family dies in horror crash

    premium_icon Community digs deep after family dies in horror crash

    News ON SATURDAY the business will donate 50c from every coffee sold towards the fundraising effort.

    Online 'Casanova' jailed after two years of rip-offs

    premium_icon Online 'Casanova' jailed after two years of rip-offs

    News No parole guarantee as two-year con ends in Gympie District Court

    Get $329 headphones with your digital subscription

    premium_icon Get $329 headphones with your digital subscription

    Smarter Shopping Just $6 a week for Australia's best news deal and wireless earphones