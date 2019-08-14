INSPECTION: Eight safety breaches at Fraser Coast business

NOTICES ISSUED: Inspections were carried out at Hyne Timber's Tuan Mill last week.

SEVEN improvement notices and one compliance notice have been issued at Hyne Timber's Tuan Mill in Maryborough after a health and safety inspection.

A spokesman from Workplace Health and Safety Queensland said most of the non-compliance centred around easily remedied issues such as not keeping the lunch room clean, not maintaining pedestrian walkway markings and storing hazardous chemicals into incorrectly labelled containers.

"The compliance notice which needed immediate attention was for specified electrical equipment and test inspection being out of date," he said.

The spokesman said the compliance issue was fixed "on the spot".

"Hyne Timber has been a long-term employer in the Maryborough district and over the years WHSQ has had numerous interactions with the business," he said.

"On occasions, inspections have led to enforcement action.

"WHSQ will continue to work closely with Hyne Timber and other key stakeholders to ensure the mill is compliant with the WHS legislation."

Bluey Menon from the Construction Forestry and Maritime Mining Energy Union accused Hyne Timber of refusing to "engage with workers and address fundamental shortcomings in the workplace".

"Manufacturing of timber products is a dangerous occupation, with considerable scope for serious workplace injury, yet Hyne have refused to address repeated concerns raised by their employees," he said.

"Independent inspectors have now confirmed the serious shortcomings at the Maryborough plant and Hyne must address these issues as a matter of urgency.

"Regrettably it should not have to come to the point where government regulators had to intervene to ensure a safe workplace for the men and women employed on this site.

"If Hyne was prepared to listen to workers and act on the very real issues they had raised this could have been avoided."

His comments come after industrial action was taken by workers at the Tuan Mill earlier this month.

A spokeswoman from Hyne Timber said the business was working to make the improvements as a matter of priority.

"Last week, a WHSQ Inspector attended the Tuan Mill and identified seven areas for improvement and therefore issued seven improvement notices in accordance with their procedures," she said.

"All employees are encouraged and empowered to raise safety concerns with their managers, our dedicated site safety committee and their nominated health and safety representatives."