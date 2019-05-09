INSPIRATIONAL: Special guest pays visit to Hervey Bay school

INSPIRATIONAL: Ben Farinazzo made a presentation at an assembly at Fraser Coast Anglican College, sharing the challenges he had faced.

A SPECIAL guest shared his story with Fraser Coast Anglican College yesterday.

Ben Farinazzo made a presentation at the school assembly, sharing the challenges he had faced.

After graduating from the Southport School he entered the Royal Military College, Duntroon where upon graduation he was posted to the 3rd Battalion of the Royal Australian Regiment originally as a Parachute Infantry Officer and then training to be an interpreter and translator of Indonesian.

In 1999 he deployed to East Timor on active service where he witnessed the horrors of war, particularly the Suai church massacre.

Fifteen years later these scars manifested themselves as depression and he was hospitalised for nearly a year.

As a means of battling his depression, Mr Farinazzo was encouraged to exercise and began mountain biking only to have an accident and break his neck and back in five places.

Once again Ben was hospitalised for more than a year but never gave up on regaining his strength and being there for his family.

Slowly he began to rebuild himself physically and he learned to walk again.

Mr Farinazzo competed at last year's Invictus Games where he won two gold medals for rowing and a bronze for weightlifting.

Today he is an ambassador for Soldier On, helping others overcome challenges.