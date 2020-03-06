Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HISTORICAL LESSON: Hervey Bay Library Programs and Engagement Librarian Jeanette O'Shea and Regional Librarian Tara Webb encouraged Fraser Coast residents to watch the film Suffragette about the early feminist movement and struggle for equal rights.
HISTORICAL LESSON: Hervey Bay Library Programs and Engagement Librarian Jeanette O'Shea and Regional Librarian Tara Webb encouraged Fraser Coast residents to watch the film Suffragette about the early feminist movement and struggle for equal rights.
News

Inspirational movie of fights for rights

Glen Porteous
6th Mar 2020 3:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HERVEY Bay Library will help celebrate International Women’s Day, with the showing of the British historical drama Suffragette to highlight the struggle of women’s suffrage.

Set in the United Kingdom during the 1920s, it is a story about women’s struggle for dignity.

It will be both heartbreaking and inspirational for the viewer.

Regional librarian Tara Webb said the movie would provide a historical perspective of the fight undertaken by women to obtain basic human rights.

“This movie will show the struggle women had to go through to get basic rights, such as the vote because we didn’t have them at one stage,” Ms Webb said.

“Don’t take these rights for granted and the movie will show the women’s experiences from a different era.”

The movie portrays the story of the foot soldiers of the early feminist movement, women who were forced underground. and the struggle they endured.

The movie will be shown on March 9 at 1pm.

Bookings are essential. Phone 4197 4220.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Is that a croc under the bridge? Rangers investigate report

        premium_icon Is that a croc under the bridge? Rangers investigate report

        Breaking Rangers are investigating a crocodile sighting report on the Fraser Coast

        DRUNK INTRUDER: Coast resident pins down unwanted guest

        premium_icon DRUNK INTRUDER: Coast resident pins down unwanted guest

        News The intruder was pinned down by a Bay resident until police arrived at his home

        First of troubled train fleet hits milestone at Downer

        premium_icon First of troubled train fleet hits milestone at Downer

        Business Work on the NGR train at Maryborough has hit a major milestone.

        Train mould in Indian fleet could mean more work for M'boro

        premium_icon Train mould in Indian fleet could mean more work for M'boro

        News Faults identified in Qld trains could mean more work for Downer