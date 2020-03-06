Inspirational movie of fights for rights

HISTORICAL LESSON: Hervey Bay Library Programs and Engagement Librarian Jeanette O'Shea and Regional Librarian Tara Webb encouraged Fraser Coast residents to watch the film Suffragette about the early feminist movement and struggle for equal rights.

HERVEY Bay Library will help celebrate International Women’s Day, with the showing of the British historical drama Suffragette to highlight the struggle of women’s suffrage.

Set in the United Kingdom during the 1920s, it is a story about women’s struggle for dignity.

It will be both heartbreaking and inspirational for the viewer.

Regional librarian Tara Webb said the movie would provide a historical perspective of the fight undertaken by women to obtain basic human rights.

“This movie will show the struggle women had to go through to get basic rights, such as the vote because we didn’t have them at one stage,” Ms Webb said.

“Don’t take these rights for granted and the movie will show the women’s experiences from a different era.”

The movie portrays the story of the foot soldiers of the early feminist movement, women who were forced underground. and the struggle they endured.

The movie will be shown on March 9 at 1pm.

Bookings are essential. Phone 4197 4220.