Inspirational photos Down By The Sea

Maryborough photographer Jenny Beck will hold her first exhibition By The Sea at Gatakers Artspace.

Maryborough photographer Jenny Beck will hold her first exhibition By The Sea at Gatakers Artspace. Boni Holmes

JENNY Beck has taken her happy place and put it on display in her first ever exhibition.

The Maryborough grandmother has been taking photos since her children were young but in the past three years has really started to play with photography.

Using a Cool Pix Nikon A900, Jenny heads to the beach where she finds her inspiration.

"It is my happy place," she said.

"I see something that is beautiful I take a photo.

"I thought I would start off small to see how I would go - and I did pretty bloody awesome.

"I just enjoy taking photos.

"I am still learning."

Jenny has always been a crafter, starting with sketching when she was a teenager.

She took time out from crafts to have her children and when they grew up she started making ragdolls and rustic, country plaques.

"I upcycled a lot of clothing like jackets and t-shirts and bags.

"I also designed the toy for the children's book Funky Chicken and a panda for Educational Panda - an author in Brisbane."

Maryborough photographer Jenny Beck will hold her first exhibition By The Sea at Gatakers Artspace. Boni Holmes

Jenny confesses she is a self-taught photographer.

"I have made lots of mistakes and deleted lots of photos but I have come out with a lot of amazing photos.

"And sometimes when I put it on the wrong setting I get an amazing photo - like the photo I called Blue Tree which I mounted on to steel - it is one of my favourites because I put it on the wrong setting.

"I have been told that I see things that others don't - I have an eye for it."

She created and sold a calendar last year and believes her photo skills have vastly improved.

Jenny hopes people enjoy the exhibition and it inspires some to get out of the house.

"I have been told I have inspired people to go to the beach through my photos and to go beach-combing," she said.

"I just love the sea; its beautiful nature.

"I have found some beautiful shells on Dundowran Beach - I take my best photos there.

"I want people to enjoy nature and do what makes you happy.

"It makes me happy to get out to the beach and take photos."

Jenny Beck will hold the official opening of her exhibition Down By The Sea Friday, January 11, at 6pm at Gatakers Artspace, 311 Kent St, Maryborough.

The opening is free and every print is for sale with prices starting at $45.