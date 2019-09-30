Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Darren Smith congratulated by wife Kerry after completing the 5km swim in the Enzos open swim classic.
Darren Smith congratulated by wife Kerry after completing the 5km swim in the Enzos open swim classic. Brendan Bowers
Swimming

Inspirational Smith uses swimming to aid recovery

BRENDAN BOWERS
by
30th Sep 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SWIMMING: Phyical and emotional rehabilitaion for Warrnanbool Victoria, amputee Darren Smith includes swimming.

Three years ago he was involved in a truck accident that caused part of his right leg to be amputated changing his life forever.

Having to be revived three times at the scene of the accident Smith has used swimming to assist his recovery both physically and mentally.

"It helps me to set goals and motivates me to keep going in all that I do,” he said.

Cheered on by relatives and his wife Kerry ,the inspirational athlete competed in the 5km swim section of the event recording a time of one hour and 42 minutes.

"It was not my best time as the conditions were pretty tough,” he said.

"It was a tough swim but one that I enjoyed.

Smith enjoys ocean swimming having competed in the Pier to Pub in Lorne and plans to race other swims over the next few years.

He trains four to five times a week in the pool and follows those sessions with two to three in the gym.

Proud wife Kerry is thankful that he is even around to have the opportunity to swim.

"He was a fit man before the accident, having treked the Kokoda track three months before the accident,” she said.

Smith has not plans to slow down.

He exudes a confidence and determination that is apparent to all that talk to him.

"I use it as a way to motivate myself and others to keep going,” he said.

enzos open water classic fc sport local sport open water swimming
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Top floor of library will close for repainting

    premium_icon Top floor of library will close for repainting

    News Customers are being asked to plan ahead to minimise the impact of the upcoming closure

    Two homes in one: Why duplexes are in demand

    premium_icon Two homes in one: Why duplexes are in demand

    News Check out the best of the Fraser Coast's duplex listings

    CRIME WATCH: Suburbs, streets targeted by thieves revealed

    premium_icon CRIME WATCH: Suburbs, streets targeted by thieves revealed

    News Here's the list of break-ins, thefts across the Coast

    Spectacular start to speedway...and worst weather luck

    premium_icon Spectacular start to speedway...and worst weather luck

    News 'If you want rain, hold a Speedway meeting'