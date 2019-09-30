Inspirational Smith uses swimming to aid recovery

Darren Smith congratulated by wife Kerry after completing the 5km swim in the Enzos open swim classic.

SWIMMING: Phyical and emotional rehabilitaion for Warrnanbool Victoria, amputee Darren Smith includes swimming.

Three years ago he was involved in a truck accident that caused part of his right leg to be amputated changing his life forever.

Having to be revived three times at the scene of the accident Smith has used swimming to assist his recovery both physically and mentally.

"It helps me to set goals and motivates me to keep going in all that I do,” he said.

Cheered on by relatives and his wife Kerry ,the inspirational athlete competed in the 5km swim section of the event recording a time of one hour and 42 minutes.

"It was not my best time as the conditions were pretty tough,” he said.

"It was a tough swim but one that I enjoyed.

Smith enjoys ocean swimming having competed in the Pier to Pub in Lorne and plans to race other swims over the next few years.

He trains four to five times a week in the pool and follows those sessions with two to three in the gym.

Proud wife Kerry is thankful that he is even around to have the opportunity to swim.

"He was a fit man before the accident, having treked the Kokoda track three months before the accident,” she said.

Smith has not plans to slow down.

He exudes a confidence and determination that is apparent to all that talk to him.

"I use it as a way to motivate myself and others to keep going,” he said.