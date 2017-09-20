INSPIRING: Deaf child, 12, creates a monster business

INSPIRING: Twelve-year-old Mia Lonsdale could be one of Hervey Bay’s youngest entrepreneurs.

AT just 12 years old, Mia Lonsdale has created a successful Facebook-based cross-stitch business after learning the craft by watching YouTube tutorials.

Mia -who is deaf -started her now thriving business Monster Mimi two years ago and sells hand-crafted bookmarks and customised portraits all over Australia, which are cross-stitched from a photo supplied by the customer.

She runs the business in between being home schooled and is booked with orders until the end of the year.

"When I was 10, I learnt to cross-stitch and made some bookmarks, and people wanted to buy them so I made it into a business," Mia said.

"My most popular item I sell are my family portraits. Everyone loves seeing themselves as little stitch people, and I love customising them to make them really unique.

"At the moment I am sewing a portrait for a lady in Melbourne.

"She is giving it to her partner for his 30th birthday and asked me to add a football, a golf club, a fishing rod, and a chocolate cupcake because they are all his favourite things."

With prices starting from $8 for a bookmark up to $45 for a full family portrait, Mia is squireling away her profits to fly to New York with her best friend in four years' time.

"My best friend is going with her mum for her 16th birthday and they invited me too.

"We are so excited, even though it's not for four more years. We are already talking about all the things we want to see and do there."

You will also find Mia putting an equal amount of effort into her other passion, Brazilian Jiu Jitsu.

She has been training up to four days a week for four years.

"One day I want to be a black belt.

"My idol is named Jess Fraser and she is a famous black belt in Melbourne.

"I would love to meet her one day."

She also hopes to one day become an audiologist for children.

"I think it's a really important job."

Visit Monster Mimi on Facebook to find out more.