INSPIRING: Meet the young gold medallist smashing barriers

NATIONAL CHAMPION: Bayley Carius and his medal haul from the National Schools Athletics Carnival. Contributed

ATHLETICS: He went to compete in the T20 category but Torbanlea State School student Bayley Carius quickly proved he had the skills to match it with the best.

The young athlete recently returned from the Schools National Athletics carnival at Darwin with five gold medals and one silver after competing in six events.

The T20 (intellectual disability) athlete won his gold medals in the 100m, 200m, 800m, 4x100m relay and discus.

His 100m and 200m wins also netted national records.

He added a long jump silver to his golden haul and his success has encouraged him to push harder at training and events.

"I love running but enjoy the other events as well,” Bayley said.

"I want to keep pushing so I can keep getting personal bests.”

His success in the T20 events was recognised by the Queensland able-bodied athletes and he was invited to participate in the standard 8x100m relay.

Proud mother Hope Broughton was blown away by Bayley's success.

"For Bayley to be included in able-bodied competition has changed him and his confidence,” she said.

"He understands that he is a T20 athlete but knows he can compete and match it with the other athletes.

"He absolutely loves running and we are so proud of his efforts.”

Hope believes his athletic success is also helping Bayley in other areas with his focus on school work improving.

"He works hard and wants to become his house sports captain next year,” she said

Bayley continues to train hard and continues to dream or reaching the paralympics.

"I just want to keep doing my best and having fun.”