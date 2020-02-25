Inspiring story behind Coast’s new luxury cat retreat

BUSINESS has been steadily growing for Denise and Graham Farley, owners of the recently opened Nerada Cat Retreat in Maryborough.

Mr Farley suffered a stroke five years ago and was aided by his feline companion, Gina.

His longtime dream of opening a cat retreat was also a way to provide for his family again and give himself a sense of purpose.

Mrs Farley said the opening of the retreat was a huge achievement and it had been a long road to get there.

She said there had been quite a few bookings for dates in advance and a lot of positive interest on the retreat’s Facebook page.

She said the Cat Retreat was a means to give her husband confidence and earn an income.

Mrs Farley said the facility was run by animal lovers and was a way to be a part of the community.

The retreat features newly built cat enclosures in fully insulated and airconditioned areas.

Mrs Farley said the Cat Retreat had fielded inquiries about hosting families of cats and had been considering looking at additional rooms for felines.

Mrs Farley wanted to thank the amazing staff at Hervey Bay hospital for aiding her husband through his recovery.