Insta star admits to editing bikini pics

Tammy Hembrow admits to getting a little help sometimes.

With more than 10 million followers, Tammy Hembrow is Australia's hottest Instagram star.

Boasting a killer body, which she shows off in skimpy swimsuits and outfits, it's not hard to understand why Tammy's so popular, but even she admits to getting a little help sometimes.

Speaking on her podcast Hanging With The Hembrows, which she hosts alongside sisters Emilee and Amy, Tammy said she did alter her photos but she doesn't "go crazy".

"I know girls in LA that literally will sit there and they're like, changing their eyebrows … I'm like, woah," Tammy said.

"The only thing I do is literally whiten my eyes a tiny, tiny bit, and then sometimes some smoothing if the skin is breaking out."

Tammy admitted to editing her face, but said she never goes crazy like other influencers.

But Tammy said that altering her body in photos was off limits.

"Definitely not," she said. "Oh my gosh, it's so annoying to me, when I get people commenting being like 'oh Photoshop fail' … When people say I edit my body - I'm literally just on the side angle, that's how my body looks."

Tammy rose to fame after documenting her post-pregnancy body transformation and sharing her HIIT workouts on Instagram.

The model now has her own exercise app, Tammy Fit, as well as clothing line Saski Collection.

She shares her two children, son Wolf, 3, and daughter Saskia, 2, with her ex-fiance Reece Hawkins who she broke up with in June 2018.

But the Instagram influencer said she never altered her body.

While she's been a successful Instagram influencer and model for years, Tammy's star skyrocketed last year when she made an infamous exit from Kylie Jenner's 21st birthday party in Los Angeles.

Tammy was photographed being taken out of the party face down on a stretcher and later told her fans in a YouTube video that she had "pretty much collapsed".

"Honestly, I'm like super embarrassed about it," Tammy said, adding that she had been battling exhaustion in the lead-up to the party.

"I was running off pretty much 30 hours of no sleep," she said.

"I was struggling to stay awake even when I was getting my hair and make-up done …

I probably definitely shouldn't have been drinking because of how jet-lagged I was, how exhausted I was and I already wasn't feeling well at all."

'EVERYONE DOES IT'

Tammy isn't the only Instagram influencer that has admitted they alter their pictures. Married At First Sight star turned Instagram sensation Martha Kalifatidis told news.com.au last month she edits her photos - and the practice is widespread.

"I do photoshop; I'm not afraid to say that. I feel like every single image that you see in a magazine or anywhere, any iconic photo that you've seen, that you've saved, that you've liked it, it's been edited," she said.

"It's just part of making an aesthetic photo. Who wants to see pores in a photo? I don't."

Martha said she didn't understand why editing pictures was considered such a negative when it was such a widespread practice.

"I just don't know why people think it's shameful to edit and smooth out a photo. Like, everyone does it. I know all my friends do it," she said.

"I've never been someone to say, 'No, that's what I really look like.' Hell, no. I've edited it, yes!"