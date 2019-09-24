Instagram hawking suddenly banned

Kim Kardashian West regularly posts ads on Instagram, but some of them could be banned under a new policy.

Kim Kardashian West regularly posts ads on Instagram, but some of them could be banned under a new policy.

The Kardashian clan will have to find a new platform to hawk their diet drinks.

Instagram has announced new policies to remove or restrict posts that promote weight-loss remedies and cosmetic surgery on its platform. The company has directly called out the Kardashians, who have become well-known for their diet-forward posts.

'Grams that boast results or offer discounts will no longer be visible to users under age 18. And, any post that makes a "miraculous claim" and offers a coupon code for a diet product will be removed from the platform, while users will also have the ability to flag content that they believe may violate the new community guidelines.

Instagram's public policy manager Emma Collins name-dropped the Kardashians, in particular, in an interview with the UK's Evening Standard about the changes.

"If (a Kardashian's) Instagram post is pulled into the policy of promoting diet products or procedures for sale then that post won't be available to under 18s," Collins said. "The Kardashians are people we continue to have collaborative conversations with. They'll be made aware of the change."

The changes, users say, have already taken effect.

"Wow that was fast. This Kim Kardashian flat tummy shake post from January is now only accessible if you're logged into Instagram and listed as over 18," tweeted BuzzFeed reporter Ryan Broderick.

Wow that was fast. This Kim Kardashian flat tummy shake post from January is now only accessible if you're logged into Instagram and listed as over-18. pic.twitter.com/67rEv4uqpJ — Ryan Broderick (@broderick) September 18, 2019

Actress Jameela Jamil (The Good Place), who leads a so-called "radical inclusivity" advocacy group called I Weigh and worked with Instagram to devise the policy, calls this a "huge win" in a statement released by the social network. She has called out other celebs, including Cardi B, for hawking laxative detox tea.

"Facebook and Instagram taking a stand to protect the physical and mental health of people online sends an important message out to the world," Jamil said in the statement.

"As someone who struggled with an eating disorder for most of my youth, I've personally known and suffered the perils of the devious side of the diet/detox industry."

Jamil called the policy changes a "day of hope for our generation, who deserve respect and protection from the celebrities and influencers that they follow".

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and was reproduced with permission