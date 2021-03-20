Menu
The world’s social media users were in chaos after WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger went down across the globe.
Technology

Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger hit by major outage

by Tiffany Bakker, AFP
20th Mar 2021 6:14 AM
Facebook suffered a significant global outage of its social network, as well as other platforms that it owns.

WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger were all down in a major outage at around 4.30am AEDT, according to tech monitoring website Downdetector.

Users around the world were reportedly unable to use the services properly.

Website and app monitor Down Detector recorded tens of thousands of reports of issues with the four platforms.

Facebook is yet to respond to the outage.

However shortly after 5am AEDT, several WhatsApp users said on social media that they were able to again send messages on the app.

Early Saturday morning (Australian time) users saw error alerts when they opened the app and were unable to send or receive messages.

Instagram users were seeing "5xx Server Error" on the site.

Facebook's official "platform status" page, which tracks problems for developers, indicated that the platform is "healthy" and that there was no known issues.

Instagram and WhatsApp do not have their own devoted server status pages, though Instagram's official Twitter account has occasionally posted about major outages. WhatsApp's "status" account was once used to keep users informed about any issues but has not posted since 2014.

Originally published as Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger hit by major outage

