Instant millionaire: ‘I feel like a totally new man’

THE search is over for a mystery Keno winner who scored $1.7 million on a single game last week and walked out without claiming it.

Officials issued a statewide call-out to players last week after the $1,705,707 prize went unclaimed at The Star Gold Coast at Broadbeach on Thursday afternoon.

This morning the winner, a Broadbeach man, confirmed the win with a Keno official, revealing he had been "oblivious" to his new millionaire status for several days.

"I scanned it over the weekend, I didn't even know there was a mystery winner on the Gold Coast and all along it was me," said the man, who wished to remain anonymous.

A Broadbeach man is now more than $1.7 million richer after winning on Keno 10 Spot.

"It's all been such a blur since I checked my ticket.

"This is life-changing. It's absolutely unbelievable."

The man said the windfall would make for the perfect start to 2020.

"I'm going to pay off my mortgage and not have to worry about another bill," he said.

"I feel like a totally new man.

"We'll be having the best Christmas you can imagine."

The man is the ninth Keno 10 Spot jackpot winner in Queensland this year.