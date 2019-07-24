Insta’s big change: ‘It just feels juvenile’

AUSTRALIAN influencers are scrambling to adapt after a social media platform made the decision to show the number of "likes" on photos.

Instagram stopped allowing users to see the number of likes others were getting on their photos six days ago in order to take away the "competition" out of posting.

Jasmine Hand, 25, with 379 followers, known online as Makeup by Jaz, is happy with the change for both regular users and influencers.

Influencer Jasmine Hand "Makeup by Jaz". Photo: Instagram: @makeupby_jaz

"I definitely think it's a positive thing as people will be more inclined to upload what they actually want to upload without the pressure of getting likes," she said.

"At first I didn't agree with the idea but as soon as it began I liked the concept and have definitely found people already uploading a lot more.

"It would definitely make work difficult for brands as they will now have to ask for our likes (and) insights before wanting to work with us which could be a bit frustrating."

Influencer Casee Brimblecombe. Photo: Instagram - @caseebrimblecombe

Brisbane based Casee Brimblecombe, 23, with 30,000 followers said: "It just feels like we are getting a 'time-out' or getting into trouble'."

"It just feels uncomfortable and juvenile," she said.

"If people have self-esteem issues and this is supposed to tackle that, a big part of self-esteem issues is the actual content, like the falsified photos that are Facetuned (Photoshopped).

"People will still be comparing themselves to other people. There should be more of a focus on body positivity and self empowerment."

Influencer Tahlia Skaines. Photo: Instagram - @tahliaskaines

Tahlia Skaines, 22, with 348,000 followers, who moved to Bali and works as a full-time influencer, recently went viral online after a mother slammed a swimwear label she was photographed wearing for showing too much hip.

She is for the change if "it's going to benefit the mental health of its users" but

"Instagram is always changing things and as an influencer, all I can do is try and adapt," Ms Skaines said.

"It's only early days so I'm eager to see what effect it has in the coming months."

Instagram has more than a billion active users and is owned by Facebook.