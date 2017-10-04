28°
Insurance companies flooded with claims following River Heads tornado

River Heads mini tornado - Gary Mayne tallies the damage to his house and property.
Inge Hansen
by

AT LEAST one family has been relocated and more than 39 insurance claims have been made following Monday night's tornado in River Heads.

Suncorp has received 14 claims from residents in River Heads directly related to the weather event while RACQ has received 19 from River Heads and six from Avenell Heights.

 

River Heads mini tornado - the clean up.
The Chronicle understands one family has been relocated by RACQ after their roof tiles were torn off by strong winds.

RACQ's Kirsty Clinton said many of the homes received water damage, roof tiles blown off and debris falling on sheds.

"We've got some people in the area doing maintenance so right now residents in the area are our main priority," she said.

"We're getting repairs done as soon as possible."

Topics:  fraser coast landspout river heads tornado

Fraser Coast Chronicle
