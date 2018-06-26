Insurance pays off for local waitress who wins big

AN UNSUSPECTING Hervey Bay waitress and cleaner has won an impressive $10,000 in a competition at her local bank.

Auswide Bank at Stockland shopping centre was one of 23 Queensland branches that participated in an Allianz competition in which customers were automatically in the draw by purchasing or renewing an insurance policy.

Winner Susan Green, 64, said it was an even better surprise finding out she had won the money because she didn't know she was in the competition.

"I was thinking 'what is this? This doesn't happen'," Ms Green said.

"It didn't sink in until I was on the phone to Mum."

LUCKY WINNER: Auswide Bank staffJan Sinclair and Nicole Williams, bank manager Janine Flewell-Smith, winner of $10,000 Susan Green and staff member Sally MacKay. Jodie Callcott

Ms Green said when the realisation of winning $10,000 sunk in, she had to think about what to spend it on.

"I thought to myself, I don't really need anything, I don't want anything and I don't go anywhere but I might go to Alaska," she said.

"I'll probably do that next year though.

"I've told some of my family, they said, 'How did you do it?' and I said, 'I still don't really know.'"

Auswide Bank branch manager Janine Flewell-Smith said they had to lure Ms Green into the branch under false pretences to tell her she had won the competition.

"I tried to get a hold of her but her phone was turned off, so I left all these messages and she was probably thinking I was harassing her but I couldn't tell her (over the phone) and I couldn't tell the girls at work either because we wanted it to be a surprise," Mrs Flewell-Smith said.

"I sent two messages from my personal phone and when she rang I said to her, 'There's one number missing in your chassis number.'

"When she came in I said, 'Weren't you in here a few months ago and we did a quote for your mum? And she said yes but she didn't take out a policy.

"I said, 'That's a shame, she would have gone into the draw to win if she had bought it.'

"I said, 'Actually, yours (insurance policy) rolled around in that period, didn't it?'

"And I said, 'You know what, you've just won $10,000.'

"It's a nice feeling, I love having to tell people they've won something."