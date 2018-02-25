Interactive horror experience coming to Fraser Coast

The interaction horror experience is coming to the Fraser Coast.

INTERACTIVE horror experience Rising Waters is coming to the Fraser Coast.

Hosted by Hunted Interactive Experience, the shows will be held on March 15, March 16 and March 17 from 7.30pm.

The horror experience shares the tale of a serial killer who likes to meet women on Tinder for nefarious purposes.

Only for audiences aged 15 and over, the performance is designed to be genuinely scary.

This is a walk-around performance where small groups move through the story.

Audience groups encounter actors spaced throughout the performance area who construct the story around and including them.

The event will be held at a secret location in Hervey Bay.

People who attend will receive a location map via email along with their tickets.

Audience numbers are limited, with organisers urging those wishing to attend to book early.

Tickets cost $39.90 for adults and $35.90 for concessions.

