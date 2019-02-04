Interest sparks possibility of Fraser Coast water polo comp

HAVING A BALL: Charlie Mortimer-Short tries to stop a shot at goal during the water polo come and try day at the Hervey Bay Aquatic Centre.

HAVING A BALL: Charlie Mortimer-Short tries to stop a shot at goal during the water polo come and try day at the Hervey Bay Aquatic Centre. Alistair Brightman

Water polo: With enthusiastic potential players of all ages coming out of the woodwork at the weekend, the future is looking bright for a water polo competition on the Fraser Coast.

A come and try event to launch the sport in the region was organised in conjunction with the Hervey Bay Swimming Club, Fraser Coast Regional Council and Water Polo Queensland.

A similar event was held at the Maryborough Aquatic Centre last October.

WPQ's Simon Daley told the Chronicle about 14 under-12s, 20 under-14s and 18 adults jumped into the pool at the Hervey Bay Aquatic Centre on Sunday afternoon.

"Water polo is very strong on the Sunshine Coast, with the biggest area being Brisbane, and as an organisation we are trying to grow participation in our sport,” he said.

"The interest shown on the weekend means I am very excited about getting some teams together locally.”

"So now we are going to come up with strategies to keep the ball rolling.”

Mr Daley said the next step was to approach local schools about setting up an internal competition while also trying to organise a social adults' league linking up with Maryborough and eventually the Sunshine Coast.

"On February 14 we have the Country Championships in Cairns and in January next year there will be the Australian Youth Water Polo Championships and we would love to have a team from the Fraser Coast at these competitions in the future,” he said.

"We had a lot of parents interested in coaching on Sunday as well as some ex-players coming along. The new season starts in September and we hope to have a competition going forward by then.

"The Hervey Bay Aquatic Centre is a newly heated pool which means games can continue over the winter months.”

"Queensland has produced some phenomenal water polo athletes and I believe we have more on the way with the raw talent I saw.”