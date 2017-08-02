24°
Interesting things you may not know about the Fraser Coast

2nd Aug 2017 2:00 PM

LOVE your history?

Or maybe you're new to town and you're interested in learning an interesting fact about the Fraser Coast. 

We've created a list of some interesting things you may or may not know about the region. 

MARYBOROUGH

Maryborough was originally named for the Mary River that run through the town.

The Mary River was in turn named after Lady Mary Lennox, wife of Sir Charles Augustus Fitzroy, then Governor of the colony of New South Wales. Both the town and river were named in September 1847, two months before Lady Lennox died in a coach accident in December 1847.

Did you know?

It was a darker part of Maryborough's history when two Pacific Islander labourers named Tommy and George were hanged. 

Even though the government decided to hang the men in Maryborough, the town only had a police lock-up instead of an official prison. 

To learn more click here.

HERVEY BAY 

Hervey Bay was named by Captain James Cook when he first sailed the eastern coast in 1770, the waters of the Great Sandy Strait were too shallow for the Endeavour to sail into.

This led cook to believe that modern day Fraser Island was a Peninsula. To name the bay, cook honoured his superior officer Admiral Augustus John Hervey, 3rd Earl of Bristol.

FRASER ISLAND 

Fraser Island has had many names, to the Butchulla people's it is K'gari, meaning paradise in their language.

To the British Explorer Captain James Cook, it was the Great Sandy Peninsula.

Over 20 years later it would be the Great Sandy Island when it was recognised as an island by Mathew Flinders.

The island would be renamed after James Fraser due to the events in 1936 when his ship foundered on a coral reef off the north-eastern coast of Australia.

The lifeboat contain Captain Fraser his wife Eliza Anne Fraser and several crew landed on the northern shores of the island.

Initially the castaways traded with the locals indigenous people for goods to repair their boat, until six seaman took guns and set off down the coast to the south.

Eliza later claimed to have been captured and ill-treated by the indigenous populations who had otherwise been known for taking in Europeans and treating them well.

While the truth of her accounts is disputed, the fame they accrued led to further souring relations with the indigenous peoples and the island being named in honour of James Fraser who had died on the island.

TIARO

Tiaro's name derives from a word of Indigenous origin, meaning a dead or withered tree.

GHOST HILL 

The origin of the name ghost hill stretches back to the beginning of the town, taking on a myth of its own.

The story told today is that a wife, often named as Mrs List, was concerned that her husband was late home form his work in Maryborough.

In her worry the wife took a lantern and went to wait by the road in her long white night gown.

At that same time, Boyle Martin and Anders Christiansen were heading back to their camp form the Hunter's Hotel.

Seeing these men, the wife ran into the trees to hide, the men seeing only the long white night gown and a floating lantern believed they had seen a ghost running through the trees.

Most version of the story mention Boyle Martin.

Boyle Martin was also the name of the first European to settle in the Hervey Bay area.

Four years ago the Fraser Coast Council named a section of the beach after him.

