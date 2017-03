Ted E Bare and David Strassman tackle the world's addiction to social media in their new show iTedE.

INTERNATIONAL comedy star David Strassman will perform in both Hervey Bay and Maryborough.

His show iTedE puts a perspective on our technology-laden lives.

The puppeteer will be in Hervey Bay on May 5 and Maryborough on May 6 as part of an Australian tour.

Strassman began performing in the 1990s and has since completed many television appearances as well as his own show called Strassman.

For more information go to davidstrassman.com, where tickets can be purchased.