International artist inspires Hervey Bay students

FUTURE CONSERVATION: FCAC students working on candle bags for the World Whale Conference illumination art installation night. Students (L) Brody Peart, Hayden Smith, Cayleb Kagerer and Tyson Frangos with teacher Cassie O'Brien and artist Jorge Pujol. Alistair Brightman

FRASER Coast students had the chance to learn from a world-renowned artists about the future of our environment.

Jorge Pujol visited Fraser Coast Anglican College this week to spread a message about protecting whales.

Mr Pujol made headlines in recent years for using his art and love of sailing to take a stand against fracking.

In June 2017, he flew an anti-fracking banner from his yacht at Hervey Bay Marina.

The protest was aimed at alerting people to the issues surrounding shale gas in the Wide Bay Burnett and the Fraser Coast.

Still using art to help save the environment two years on, Mr Pujol taught students to create decorated paper bags, designed to hold tea-light candles.

The bags display messages of hope for whales, as well as pictures of the marine giants.

Mr Pujol is passionate about Hervey Bay's whales and dedicated to promoting the environment.

He has taken his style of art all over the world.

"We are asking for volunteers to be artists for the day and take ownership of this artwork for the upcoming whale conference,” Mr Pujol said.

The conference will run on October 7 in Hervey Bay.

"By getting the students to do this, we are encouraging them from an early age about the importance of protecting the environment,” he said.

On October 7, around 2000 candles will be used to create an illuminated artwork, forming a massive image of a humpback whale and her calf.

It will be around 30 metres long.

FCAC's specialist art teacher Cassie O'Brien said the Year 5 students enjoyed the experience of working with an international artist.

"To have someone like Jorge Pujol here to work with the students has given them such an amazing opportunity,” Ms O'Brien said.

"It's a bit of legacy for the students and very important to know what's happening in the community.”

The artwork will be built in a day in front of the Hervey Bay Regional Gallery to celebrate the opening night of the World Whale Conference.

It will be lit in front of delegates from all around the world.