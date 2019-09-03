International horseman hosts equine show in the Bay

Find out how this world-renowned horsemen speaks to his equine family.

GUY McLean is known as one of the world's best horseman.

He has performed in some of the most prestigious arenas around the globe and won two International World Championships against some of the biggest names in the USA, showing his unique and self-taught horsemanship methods.

BACK HOME: Guy McLean is set to take centre ring at his beloved childhood home, Susan River Homestead. Katy Driver

He's been on the world stage with his equine family on Australia's Got Talent.

But his heart will always belong to the place where his dream of becoming a renowned horseman, entertainer and bush poet first started - his beloved family farm at Susan River Homestead, where he will perform a Horsemanship Spectacular on Sunday, September 8.

"There's nowhere else I'd want to be than in front of a crowd sharing my beloved horses with the world, and people get to see that in my performances," Guy said.

He will return to the homestead with his cherished performance team, where Fraser Coast residents will have a rare opportunity to see the trainer use his student- teacher methods first hand.

The first hour, Guy will demonstrate methods he used to win the Internat- ional World Championship of Colt Starting in 2012 and 2013 in the USA.

In the second hour, enjoy Guy and his team of horses take spectators on a journey with his exceptional liberty horses and bush poetry.

Refreshments available to purchase at the venue. Bring a chair or blanket.

Susan River is located at 56 Noble Rd, Susan River.

Tickets are $35 for adults and $25 for children and can be bought at the gate. Eftpos available.

Gates open at 12.30pm. Show starts at 2pm.