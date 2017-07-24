International students get a taste of Fraser Coast

THESE are the students helping bridge the cultural gap between the Land of the Rising Sun and the Land Down Under, and they're loving every part of the Fraser Coast.

About 40 students from Ikuno High School in the Osaka prefecture of Japan are visiting the region.

The students are part of the international student program with Fraser Coast Anglican College, run for the past four years by the school.

Principal Lisa Harper said the program was one of the long-standing relationships between the two schools.

"The students are very excited to be visiting the country, to see Australia's bushland and other natural surroundings,” Ms Harper said.

"When we hold these programs, our students will often keep in touch with each other when they go back overseas.

"That's part of globalisation... it will be the wonderful connections they make that will change the world.”

Upon visiting the school, student Yuki Murashita said she found Hervey Bay to be a "very beautiful city.”