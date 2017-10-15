International tournament awaits Bay martial artists

STUDENTS from Bayside Martial Arts will travel to New Zealand for a taste of international competition later this month.

The group of seven, under the tutelage of seven-time world champion Sensei Amanda Behrendorff, will compete against martial artists from New Zealand and the South Pacific Islands across four disciplines.

Behrendorff said the international opportunity came about due to a bloodstream of instructors. Her instructor is based in New South Wales, and his is based in New Zealand.

The group regularly trains twice a week, but for the past two months have added a fortnightly weekend session to ensure they are mentally prepared.

The workload has increased to weekly weekend sessions in the final weeks before they depart.

Preparation started at the beginning of the year.

"We select a team at the start of the year, then we dig in and do a full year's fundraising so we can financially support the kids and their families so they can gain that experience,” Behrendorff said.

"Not only to compete and get that reward for work and effort, but to experience different cultures. That's the process we do, but we're very fortunate to have that bloodstream, otherwise you have to wait for invitations from other countries.

"The team we have is very committed, they're putting in everything they possibly can.”

Behrendorff began her martial arts journey when she was 10 years old. She competed at her first world titles at 14, and her triumph was the catalyst for seven years of dominance.

While she no longer competes, Behrendorff said her aim was to help the next generation achieve their best possible results, while developing self-confidence and maintaining their belief.