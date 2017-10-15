23°
Sport

International tournament awaits Bay martial artists

TOUR: Te Ashi Kai Shin Bayside Martial Artists ( front from left), Gabriel Plajnsek, Karley McAlpine, Grace Harris, Tamika Morris, (back), Sensei Amanda Behrendorff, Bronte Everett, Henry Sabondo and Alex Kratochwil.
TOUR: Te Ashi Kai Shin Bayside Martial Artists ( front from left), Gabriel Plajnsek, Karley McAlpine, Grace Harris, Tamika Morris, (back), Sensei Amanda Behrendorff, Bronte Everett, Henry Sabondo and Alex Kratochwil. Valerie Horton
Matthew McInerney
by

STUDENTS from Bayside Martial Arts will travel to New Zealand for a taste of international competition later this month.

The group of seven, under the tutelage of seven-time world champion Sensei Amanda Behrendorff, will compete against martial artists from New Zealand and the South Pacific Islands across four disciplines.

Behrendorff said the international opportunity came about due to a bloodstream of instructors. Her instructor is based in New South Wales, and his is based in New Zealand.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

The group regularly trains twice a week, but for the past two months have added a fortnightly weekend session to ensure they are mentally prepared.

The workload has increased to weekly weekend sessions in the final weeks before they depart.

Preparation started at the beginning of the year.

Te Ashi Kai Shin Bayside Martial Arts - Tamika Morris.
Te Ashi Kai Shin Bayside Martial Arts - Tamika Morris. Valerie Horton

"We select a team at the start of the year, then we dig in and do a full year's fundraising so we can financially support the kids and their families so they can gain that experience,” Behrendorff said.

"Not only to compete and get that reward for work and effort, but to experience different cultures. That's the process we do, but we're very fortunate to have that bloodstream, otherwise you have to wait for invitations from other countries.

"The team we have is very committed, they're putting in everything they possibly can.”

Te Ashi Kai Shin Bayside Martial Arts - Henry Sabondo.
Te Ashi Kai Shin Bayside Martial Arts - Henry Sabondo. Valerie Horton

Behrendorff began her martial arts journey when she was 10 years old. She competed at her first world titles at 14, and her triumph was the catalyst for seven years of dominance.

While she no longer competes, Behrendorff said her aim was to help the next generation achieve their best possible results, while developing self-confidence and maintaining their belief.

Topics:  fcsport martial arts

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Fraser Coast community leader remembered for his big heart

Fraser Coast community leader remembered for his big heart

He was a man with an infectious laugh and a big heart.

'Get F***ed': store owner chases robber with pool cue

CCTV footage of the robber entering the store and being chased out by Mr Harrison.

A knife-wielding robber attempted to hold up a store on Saturday.

Downpour to continue as heavy falls predicted for Fraser Coast

Maryanne Falconi takes a chance on walk between showers.

Heavy falls are predicted for the region this week.

Freshwater family statement after alleged coward punch

Cricket player Tom Freshwater heading to Scotland. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle

A powerful statement from the Freshwater family.

Local Partners

Hog's Hervey Bay 100 field welcomes more class

Just 34 days remain until Hervey Bay Triathlon Club's biggest event of the year

Greg 'The Tarantula' Atzori set for return at Hex 12

HEX: Hervey Bay grappler Greg Atzori will enter the cage at Hex 12 in what will be his 30th bout.

Greg Atzori will face Lance Ettia at Hex 12

Injured 17: Team of unlucky stars who could win the World Cup

Johnathan Thurston's shoulder injury has kept him out of the Australian World Cup team.

The World Cup casualty ward team