International visitor numbers to Coast continue to rise

THE Fraser Coast has proved it is still a popular destination for international tourists.

Data released by Tourism Research Australia revealed the Fraser Coast recorded its fifth consecutive quarter of international visitor growth.

In the year to September, 151,000 international visitors stayed on the coast which was an increase of 10.7 per cent and local backpackers agree.

Flashpackers receptionist in Hervey Bay Vicky Hale said there had been a significant increase in tourists from across the globe.

"People come here to go to Fraser Island and because it's a very chilled place and it's good for the family,” she said.

"We have a lot of German people come through here as well as English and Swiss people.”

International holiday visitors increased by 11.2 per cent to 141,000 while visiting friends and relatives were up 29.5 percent to 9000.

The total number of visitor nights climbed 12 per cent to 736,000 with the average stay at 4.9 nights.

Other major growth regions included Sunshine Coast and the Whitsundays.