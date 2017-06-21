International Yoga Day: Free pop up classes in Hervey Bay

THEY might be new to yoga but good friends Jan Jones and Carmel Watson are already feeling like they're on cloud nine.

International Yoga Day, is celebrated annually on June 21.

The Melbourne friends went along to a yoga for the first time this week during their annual three month trip to Hervey Bay and they're already looking forward to their weekly class.

While Jan loves the pose happy baby, Carmel is enjoying some of the more challenging postures and the relaxation.

"It makes you think about your breathing and draw your belly button to your spine,” she said.

Carmel's daughter does yoga and she decided to head along to a class after an operation before working her way back to the gym.

"I'm loving it,” she said.

Jessica Wemmerslager from Ocean Tree Yoga Studio said the importance of International Yoga Day was to bring the community together.

"We're not only connecting to each other but to the environment,” Jess said

The day will be celebrated with free pop up classes at WetSide Water Park from 6.30am and 10am (bring your own mat).

"Being a free class it's something everyone can try and enjoy the freedom of being outdoors,” Jess said.

"Doing yoga is about getting to know yourself so that we can get along with others by focusing inwards which helps you understand yourself and others.”

In the words of Indian Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, yoga is about celebrating the unity of mind and body and harmony between man and nature; a holistic approach to health and well being.