Internationally acclaimed pianist in spotlight

WORLD CLASS: Pianist Andrey Gugnin will perform at the Brolga Theatre.

INTERNATIONALLY acclaimed pianist Andrey Gugnin will play in Maryborough on Thursday.

Andrey will perform a varied program from some of the world's great composers, including Bach and Liszt, as well as music from lesser-known contemporary writers.

The 30-year-old Russian studied with Olga Mechetina and later with Vera Gornostayeva at the Moscow State Tchaikovsky Conservatory and with Stanislav Ioudenitch and William Grant Naboré at the International Piano Academy Lake Como.

Andrey has performed in orchestras in more than 20 countries including Vienna's Musikverein, Carnegie Hall in New York, Abravanel Hall in Salt Lake City, Sydney Opera House, the Great Hall of the Moscow State Conservatory, the Tchaikovsky Concert Hall in Moscow and the Louvre, Paris.

He was recently overall winner of the Sydney International Piano Competition of Australia for2016.

The show is presented by the Maryborough Regional Arts Council.

MRAC president Roger Bowden said it was exceptional value for money to see such a brilliant young virtuoso.

"Seats at a recent Brisbane concert for another gifted young pianist sold for $65,” he said.

"The arts council continue the 40-year tradition of bringing the finest possible music and cultural events to Maryborough for the enjoyment of the residents of the Wide Bay.”