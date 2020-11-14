Internet goes wild for Aldi recipe hack

A mum’s fantastically easy recipe has earned her wild praise from Aldi fans Australia-wide and it couldn’t be easier to make.

A member of the popular Facebook group Aldi Mums has shared a genius four-ingredient party food hack perfect for a children's party.

Not only is it low on ingredients, the simple and affordable recipe only requires four steps and none of them include switching on your oven.

Posting in the group, Queensland mum Kate showed what she could do with a pack of Belmont Honey Teddy Tots biscuits, Choceur Baking Melts, Dairy Fine Choc Munchers and treat-sized Dreemy Bars, producing a plate of fun 'Teddy Race Car' treats.

Each ingredient costs just dollars to buy and can be assembled in under 30 minutes. Picture: Facebook/Aldi Mums.

"I made some teddy race cars with products from Aldi today," Kate said on the Aldi Mums Facebook page.

"The kids will love them at our neighbour's son's fifth birthday on Saturday."

Using the Dreemy bars as the race car, Kate used melted chocolate to attach the Choc Munchers as wheels, with a halved candy as a steering wheel. She then stuck a Teddy Tot into the chocolate bar, setting the bears in place with additional melted chocolate.

The finished result? An easy and affordable, no-bake treat perfect for children's parties.

Although Kate bought all the ingredients from Aldi, they can also be substituted with other chocolate bars like Mars Bars, Snickers or Kinder Bueno chocolate and the 'wheels' can be interchanged with M&Ms, Skittles and Smarties.

The four-ingredient recipe has earned her huge praise

Her creative recipe also earnt her praise from her fellow members, with many calling it "brilliant" and "clever".

This of course isn't the only revelation that's come from the social media groups and pages dedicated to the discount supermarket chain. In early March Aldi fans claimed the retailer's $3.49 Ingham's Chicken Breast Tempura Nuggets tasted "just like McDonald's nuggets".

While they are also available at Woolworths, shoppers noticed they were 11c cheaper at Aldi.

Giving them a try, news.com.au's Lifestyle Editor, Rebekah Scanlan confirmed they did indeed live up to the hype.

The supermarket has produced several sellout products over the years and these nuggets are one of them. Picture: Supplied.

"They also had more flavour than I expected and were very, very tasty. Definitely a better quality than other supermarket chicken nuggets," she wrote.

"I'd honestly give these a solid 5. They're much cheaper than the Macca's version, which will set you back $8 for 10 pieces."

It’s a treat your kids can join in on making. Picture: Facebook/Aldi Mums.