Plans have been announced to upgrade the Pialba-Burrum Heads Road intersection at Serenity Drive and Drury Lane and the Department of Transport and Main Roads would now complete a detailed design before beginning works later this year, weather permitting.
News

Intersection upgrade for Pialba - Burrum Road

Glen Porteous
6th May 2020 7:30 PM
THE Pialba-Burrum Heads Road intersection at Serenity Drive and Drury Lane will be getting an upgrade later this year.

Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders said the Department of Transport and Main Roads would now complete a detailed design before beginning works later this year, weather permitting.

“We’ve completed a number of intersection upgrades across the length of Pialba-Burrum Heads Road, and it’s great to see this one next on the list of upgrades to make our local roads safer,” Mr Saunders said.

“The community will be able to have their say on a preliminary design before it’s finalised.”

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders had presented a petition on behalf of his community and raised concerns from residents about the intersection.

“They told us they had concerns about restricted movements at the intersection after a private developer installed signals last year,” Mr Bailey said.

