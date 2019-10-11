Menu
Katarina Carroll left her role as QFES commissioner to become the Queensland Police Service commissioner. Picture: NIGEL HALLETT
Interstate replacement for former QFES commissioner

by Sarah Vogler
11th Oct 2019 3:44 PM
A VICTORIAN fire boss has been appointed to lead Queensland Fire and Emergency Services.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced Gregory Leach, who is currently acting Chief Executive Officer and Chief Officer of Metropolitan Fire Brigade in Melbourne, will be the state's next QFES commissioner, replacing Katarina Carroll.

"Mr Leach has managed responses to some of our nation's worst fire disasters," Ms Palaszczuk said in a statement.

"Most recently, as Acting Chief Executive Officer, he led the emergency response to the Nunnett/Timbarra fire in East Gippsland in February.

"Given Queensland's prolonged drought conditions and devastating bushfires in the South East last month, it is reassuring to have a former State Response Controller, with high-level strategic operational knowledge, take the lead of Queensland Fire and Emergency Services.

"I'm sure our Emergency Services look forward to working with a proven leader who has worked across various emergency management agencies."

Fire and Emergency Services Minister Craig Crawford said acting Commissioner Mike Wassing would remain in the role until Commissioner Leach takes up his appointment in the coming weeks.

Mr Wassing will then stay on remain as Deputy Commissioner.

