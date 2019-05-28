Albo asks Queensland: Where did we go wrong?

Into the lion’s den: Albo heads to Queensland seats where Labor failed

Into the lion’s den: Albo heads to Queensland seats where Labor failed

NEW Opposition leader Anthony Albanese will head to the heartland of Labor's defeat, joining failed Queensland candidates to ask voters why they rejected his party.

In his first job as Labor leader, Mr Albanese will today start an on-the-ground election post-mortem with former Longman MP Susan Lamb with voters in Caboolture.

He will later attend a community forum with Ms Lamb and Labor candidates in neighbouring seats of Dickson and Petrie, Ali France and Corinne Mulholland, to show he wants to hear from people who did not vote for his party.

"I think it's important to send a message that we want to engage in electorates who didn't return a Labor member and ask how we can do better and secure their support next time in three years time," Mr Albanese told The Courier-Mail.

"It's important to acknowledge that we didn't do as well as we need to in Queensland in particular and in outer suburban and regional areas."

Labor recorded a dismal 26.9 per cent primary vote in Queensland - the worst of any state - suffering a 4 per cent swing that saw it lose two seats and go backwards in electorates it had hoped to gain.

Mr Albanese refused to criticise people who supported One Nation and other minor parties in Queensland, saying their concerns needed to be listened to.

"One in four Australians didn't vote for either the Coalition or Labor at the election," he said.

"What that means is there is one in four who didn't feel that either of the parties of government, be it Labor or the LNP, are worthy of their number one vote."

He said he could win them over with a combination of policy changes and better "articulating what our values are of prioritising jobs, prioritising opportunity, prioritising appropriate investment in infrastructure".

Susan Lamb poses with her dog Bear at Dakabin State High School, Dakabin on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Ms Lamb is the Labor incumbent in the Longman electorate. (AAP Image/Claudia Baxter)

Labor lost Longman less than a year after Ms Lamb was re-elected at a by-election while Dickson and Petrie were two Queensland seats that Bill Shorten targeted as part of his plan to secure government.

Flagging a complete overhaul of policies, Mr Albanese said his party would re-examine its entire offering and change parts that weren't working.

"We are not going to take into an election in 2022 the same platform that we did in 2019," he said.

"If you do the same thing you should expect the same outcome."

But he would not yet commit to changing controversial positions on coal mines or Labor's tax agenda hitting investors and savers, saying "there is no need to come up with new policies this week".

Mr Albanese was confirmed Opposition leader after no other contender stood for the role when nominations closed yesterday.

Declaring he wanted to "build bridges" to people who rejected Labor, Mr Albanese also said he would run a cooperative Opposition that sought census with the government.

"I'm not Tony Abbott," he said.

"People want solutions not arguments."