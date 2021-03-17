Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Nathan Daniel Town, 39, pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay District court to unlawful wounding.
Nathan Daniel Town, 39, pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay District court to unlawful wounding.
News

Intoxicated man stabs former employer before being restrained in struggle 

Stuart Fast
17th Mar 2021 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has been imprisoned in Hervey Bay District Court after stabbing his former employer with a 15cm knife, leaving the victim with a penetrating wound right through his leg.

39-year-old Nathan Daniel Town pleaded guilty to unlawful wounding over an incident that occurred in July 2020.

Crown Prosecutor Clayton Wallis said the wounding offence happened at the complainant’s house where Mr Town was acting in a belligerent manner under the effect of alcohol or drugs.

“The defendant worked at the complainant’s gardening business on a casual basis for two months … he was asked to leave, he did leave and he returned in possession of a knife,” Mr Wallis said.

“He was carrying on outside and the complainant came to speak with him and the defendant stabbed him in the upper right leg … the defendant then had to be restrained by others and was determined not to go down without a fight.

“The complainant was taken to hospital where he had a deep, penetrating laceration to the outside of his right thigh and an exit wound on his inner right thigh, 2cm from his femoral artery and required stitching.”

Mr Wallis argued Mr Town should be sentenced to two to two and a half years in prison for the offence.

Defence Lawyer Phillip Hardcastle said Mr Town received a disability pension and was currently unemployed, though he had a history of work.

“He has been in custody for a short period before, he was assaulted in prison so that was a difficult time for him,” Mr Hardcastle said.

He argued Mr Town should be sentenced to 18 month imprisonment with immediate parole.

Judge Glen Cash QC said imprisonment was the only appropriate punishment for the offence.

He sentenced Mr Town to 18 months imprisonment with a fixed parole date of August 16 2021.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tent city no longer, but Coast’s rental crisis remains

        Premium Content Tent city no longer, but Coast’s rental crisis remains

        News A tent city had been set up outside Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre

        • 17th Mar 2021 5:00 AM
        Tradies stop knife-wielding man who invaded M’boro homes

        Premium Content Tradies stop knife-wielding man who invaded M’boro homes

        News The intoxicated knife-wielding man terrorised residents of a Maryborough street...

        • 17th Mar 2021 5:00 AM
        How 83 year old real estate agency changed brands

        Premium Content How 83 year old real estate agency changed brands

        News Sprake Real Estate has now been rebranded as LJ Hooker Fraser Coast.

        • 17th Mar 2021 5:00 AM
        IN COURT: Father and son alleged stalking duo

        Premium Content IN COURT: Father and son alleged stalking duo

        News A father and son have faced the court today after an incident where the duo...

        • 17th Mar 2021 5:00 AM