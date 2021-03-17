Intoxicated man stabs former employer before being restrained in struggle 

A man has been imprisoned in Hervey Bay District Court after stabbing his former employer with a 15cm knife, leaving the victim with a penetrating wound right through his leg.

39-year-old Nathan Daniel Town pleaded guilty to unlawful wounding over an incident that occurred in July 2020.

Crown Prosecutor Clayton Wallis said the wounding offence happened at the complainant’s house where Mr Town was acting in a belligerent manner under the effect of alcohol or drugs.

“The defendant worked at the complainant’s gardening business on a casual basis for two months … he was asked to leave, he did leave and he returned in possession of a knife,” Mr Wallis said.

“He was carrying on outside and the complainant came to speak with him and the defendant stabbed him in the upper right leg … the defendant then had to be restrained by others and was determined not to go down without a fight.

“The complainant was taken to hospital where he had a deep, penetrating laceration to the outside of his right thigh and an exit wound on his inner right thigh, 2cm from his femoral artery and required stitching.”

Mr Wallis argued Mr Town should be sentenced to two to two and a half years in prison for the offence.

Defence Lawyer Phillip Hardcastle said Mr Town received a disability pension and was currently unemployed, though he had a history of work.

“He has been in custody for a short period before, he was assaulted in prison so that was a difficult time for him,” Mr Hardcastle said.

He argued Mr Town should be sentenced to 18 month imprisonment with immediate parole.

Judge Glen Cash QC said imprisonment was the only appropriate punishment for the offence.

He sentenced Mr Town to 18 months imprisonment with a fixed parole date of August 16 2021.