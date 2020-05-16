Intrust Cup: Local match still within reach

Burleigh Bears player Anthony Don and Wynnum Manly player Edward Burns go for a high ball. Intrust Super Cup grand final between Wynnum Manly Seagulls and Burleigh Bears. Sunday September 29, 2019. (AAP image, John Gass)

R UGBY LEAGUE: Hopes for an Intrust Super Cup match on the Fraser Coast featuring the Wynnum Manly Seagulls remain alive.

The Brisbane Club had been locked in to play the Sunshine Coast Falcons at Maryborough's Eskdale Park in April.

The scheduled match fell victim to the COVID-19 pandemic and cancellation of the 2020 Intrust Super season.

Negotiations between the Fraser Coast Regional Council and the Wynnum Manly club remain ongoing with discussions continuing about potentially rescheduling the match for 2021.

Commercial and marketing manager of the Wynnum Manly club Dean Madders is hopeful the match can be held next year.

"It is unknown what the 2021 Intrust Super Cup competition will look like, but it is our intention to play a match in the Fraser Coast region," he said.

The council is almost optimistic that the Intrust game can be rescheduled for next year.

"We'd love to continue our relationship with the league,: Mayor George Seymour said

"It offers a fantastic opportunity for our talented local players to see games of such a high calibre as well as showing them that there is a pathway to the bigger leagues."

Wynnum were 2019 Intrust Super Cup grand finalists and have a development partnership with the Fraser Coast Junior Rugby League.

"This proposed fixture is a direct result of our commitment to developing rugby league on the Fraser Coast," Wynnum Manly Academy Manager Glen Dreger said.

Wynnum Manly Seagulls Chief Executive Officer Hanan Laban added: "the Wynnum Manly Seagulls would be excited to bring our Intrust Super Cup, Hastings Deering Colts and Auswide Bank Mal Meninga Cup sides to the Fraser Coast region.

"The Queensland Rugby League completed a rezoning of the development areas for Intrust Super Cup clubs and the Fraser Coast region was included in the Seagulls' catchment area.

"This match is a fantastic opportunity to increase our engagement with the Fraser Coast community and promote the wonderful pathway that exists through the Seagulls."

Former Hervey Bay Seagulls players Braden Whittaker and Tyson Miller are currently signed with the Brisbane club and will have the opportunity to showcase their skills if the match returns to the Fraser Coast.

Other signature sporting events lost to the Fraser Coast this year due to the pandemic include the touch football junior State Cup, Schools State Triathlon. the Maryborough 24 hour Technology Challenge and the regular round of the Offshore Superboats.

Cr Seymour believes an Intrust Super Cup match will be an opportunity to showcase the Fraser Coast as a destination and provide a boost to the local tourism industryas it recovers from the pandemic.

Fraser Coast Junior Rugby League president Toni Worthington is also keen for the fixture to come to the Fraser Coast.

"It will depend what the rugby league world looks like next year," she said.

The Fraser Coasst Junior League pathway program with Wynnum is not dependent on the fixture and will continue post-pandemic.

The Chronicle will continue keep readers updated on sports return as isolation restrictions ease.