Invasive trees to be replaced at Maryborough Cemetery

MORE than 50 mature trees will be removed as work starts on the implementation of Maryborough Cemetery Conservation Management Plan.

Workers will remove 54 Cadagi and Camphor Laurel trees along internal corridors which have damaged graves and caused drainage problems.

Fraser Coast's Division 3 councillor Paul Truscott said it would also allow for internal roads to be repaired.

"The trees will be replaced with a less invasive native species, including Little Kurrajong (Brachychiton bidwilii) which is named after renowned botanist John Carne Bidwill, the first Crown Land Commissioner for the Wide Bay who lived in Maryborough," Cr Truscott said.

"The recently completed Maryborough Cemetery Conservation Management Plan identified the removal of the Cadagi trees as a high priority because of the physical damage being caused by tree roots to graves and monuments as well as the excessive leaf fall which is accumulating on the graves and encouraging mould to grow on monuments.

"The excessive amount of leaves dropped by the trees is blocking drains leading to damage of monuments and roads."

Cr Truscott said council had the Department of Environment and Heritage Protection's support for the five year plan to conserve the cemetery.

"And we will replant more trees than we intend to remove to ensure there is a canopy of shady evergreen trees throughout the cemetery," Cr Trsuccott said.