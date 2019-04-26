Menu
The scene of a caravan fire at Torquay.
Investigation after fire crews fight Bay caravan blaze

Carlie Walker
by
26th Apr 2019 6:00 PM
A FIRE that damaged a caravan in Torquay on Thursday night is being investigated.

A spokesman from the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service said fire crews arrived at Shelly Beach Caravan Park on Ocean St about 9.30pm.

"It was well alight when we got there," he said.

He said it took the crew about five minutes to extinguish the flames.

A fire truck outside Shelly Beach Caravan Park.
No one was inside the caravan at the time of the fire.

The extent of damage to the van was unknown.

The spokesman said police had attended the scene and had secured the site overnight.

Yesterday, a fire investigation unit went to examine the damage.

The spokesman said a report was being prepared regarding the incident.

