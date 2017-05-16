Investigation continues into cause of Gundiah crash

The cause of the crash is still unknown.

THE cause of a crash that took the life of an 86-year-old Hervey Bay man in Gundiah on Monday is still under investigation.

QPS media told the Chronicle police were treating the crash as a fatality, meaning it was caused by one of the Fatal Five; speeding, driver fatigue, driver distraction, not wearing a seatbelt or driving under the influence.

A QPS media officer said if the crash was caused by a medical incident, it would no longer be considered a fatality.

The Wide Bay Forensic Crash Unit is preparing a report for the coroner, who will determine the official cause of the crash.