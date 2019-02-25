Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An RSPCA spokesman confirmed the inquiry is a result of a complaint referred anonymously through Crime Stoppers.
An RSPCA spokesman confirmed the inquiry is a result of a complaint referred anonymously through Crime Stoppers. Greg Miller
News

Investigation opened into Maryborough bird deaths

Jessica Lamb
by
25th Feb 2019 5:49 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has opened an investigation into possible poisoning of birds in Maryborough.

An RSPCA spokesman confirmed the inquiry is a result of a complaint referred anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

The complaint came after a number of birds were found dead in around around Lennox St near the Brolga Theatre.

The Chronicle understands one witness said seven birds had died in the last fortnight including crows and magpies.

A post appeared anonymously on a community Facebook page warning others of the alleged bird poisonings as the witness was scared of retribution poisoning towards his own pets.

A spokesman from the Queensland Department of Environment and Science confirmed the deaths were unrelated to the deceased birds and fish found in Bundaberg Botanic Gardens last week.

The spokesman said the animals' deaths in Bundaberg were related to the specific lake they were found in.

alleged poisoning birds fccommunity investigation maryborough rspca
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    HAVE YOUR SAY: Recreational anglers asked to be in survey

    premium_icon HAVE YOUR SAY: Recreational anglers asked to be in survey

    Environment Mr Saunders said he was often approached by locals who were concerned about the level of fish stocks and he wanted people to be able to have their say.

    • 25th Feb 2019 6:15 PM
    Craignish property gets top price in Fraser Coast

    premium_icon Craignish property gets top price in Fraser Coast

    News The 2191 sq m property was valued in June for $185,000

    • 25th Feb 2019 5:42 PM
    Chopping board used as a weapon in attack on girlfriend

    premium_icon Chopping board used as a weapon in attack on girlfriend

    Crime She was hit with the cooking appliance '20 to 30 times.'

    • 25th Feb 2019 5:11 PM
    'He either killed my baby sister or pushed her to it'

    premium_icon 'He either killed my baby sister or pushed her to it'

    Crime Domestic violence death mystery; calls for police to re-open case

    • 25th Feb 2019 4:47 PM