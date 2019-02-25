Investigation opened into Maryborough bird deaths

An RSPCA spokesman confirmed the inquiry is a result of a complaint referred anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

Greg Miller

THE Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has opened an investigation into possible poisoning of birds in Maryborough.

The complaint came after a number of birds were found dead in around around Lennox St near the Brolga Theatre.

The Chronicle understands one witness said seven birds had died in the last fortnight including crows and magpies.

A post appeared anonymously on a community Facebook page warning others of the alleged bird poisonings as the witness was scared of retribution poisoning towards his own pets.

A spokesman from the Queensland Department of Environment and Science confirmed the deaths were unrelated to the deceased birds and fish found in Bundaberg Botanic Gardens last week.

The spokesman said the animals' deaths in Bundaberg were related to the specific lake they were found in.