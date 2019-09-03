INVESTIGATION: Plane's landing gear fails on Fraser Island

A report will be released when the investigation is finished.

A report will be released when the investigation is finished. SUPPLIED / n20726a

A LANDING gear failure involving an Air Fraser Island aircraft destined for Eurong is being investigated by he Australian Transport Safety Bureau.

The incident happened on August 24 about 1.15pm on Fraser Island involving a GA-8 Airvan that was carrying five passengers.

According to a statement from the ATSB, the aircraft was being used for charter operations from the mainland to Fraser Island with a pilot and the passengers on board.

The pilot reported that, during the landing roll, the right main landing gear collapsed causing minor damage to the aircraft as it came to a stop.

No injuries were reported.

As part of the investigation, the ATSB will conduct interviews, examine components from the aircraft and obtain aircraft maintenance and inspection records.

A report will be released when the investigation is finished.

Should a critical safety issue be identified during the course of the investigation, the ATSB will immediately notify relevant parties to appropriate action can be taken.

The investigation is still active and remains at the evidence collection stage.

It was classified as a serious incident, according to the ATSB.