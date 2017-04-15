Investigation reveals every Fraser Coast blackspot

NINE people have been killed at one of the Fraser Coast's deadliest blackspots - but the Queensland Government hopes installing wide centrelines on the Bruce Hwy at Cherwell will save lives.

An analysis of 15 years of government crash data has revealed nine people were killed in 15 years in five crashes on a 1.5km stretch of the highway around the Pig Creek crossing at Cherwell between 2001 and 2016.

The tragic history of our region's deadliest highway is revealed as police plead with drivers to take care on Queensland roads over the Easter break.

These crashes include a 2012 horror smash just north of Pig Creek that killed five elderly people when their Toyota Prado and a semi-trailer collided.

Only metres away, midwife Melanie Robinson, 29, was killed in February 2016 when her car and a B-double collided head-on.

A Department of Transport and Main Roads spokeswoman said the road had an "identified crash history" and upgrades were planned.

"To improve safety we are widening the highway to install a one-metre wide centre line treatment," she said.

The spokeswoman said road death tolls had decreased 43% where wide centrelines were installed.

"Additional improvement works on sections of the Bruce Hwy at Cherwell for wide centreline treatments and a southbound overtaking lane will also be installed near the Nulla Flats heavy vehicle rest area," she said.

Crash records also show major inter-city highways are some of deadliest roads in Queensland.

Nearly one in four of all Fraser Coast road deaths between 2001 and 2016 occurred on the Bruce Hwy alone.

The spokeswoman said major roads like the Bruce Hwy could soon be home to new point-to-point speed cameras.

The TMR spokeswoman said two point-to-point systems would be installed every year on Queensland roads over the next three years. But their locations have not been determined.

Point-to-point cameras measure a vehicle's average speed between two points on a road.

"New sites are selected based on crash data. Both TMR and Queensland Police prioritise continuous lengths of roads that exhibit a significant history of speed camera criteria crashes in the preceding five years," she said.

"This assessment process determines the potential locations of new point-to-point camera sites."

The cameras are only installed at the Sunshine Coast on the Bruce Hwy at Landsborough, Glass House Mountains and Elimbah; and in Logan on the Mount Lindesay Hwy.

A leading road safety expert believes installing point-to-point speed cameras along regional highways could save lives.

The George Institute for Public Health injury division head Rebecca Ivers said the speed cameras and better quality roads were key to reducing Queensland's road toll.

"Simple road engineering can help improve safety on curves, but as police cannot enforce speed limits across our vast road network, utilisation of other speed management systems like point-to-point cameras would help significantly to manage safety," she said.

She said council and state government road planning needed to consider all road users - not just cars.

"Road safety is not just about cars and drivers, and government has an important job in making sure all road users can travel safely," she said.

OUR DEADLIEST ROADS

Bruce Hwy 59 deaths

Maryborough-Hervey Bay Rd 14 deaths

Booral Rd 6 deaths

Seventy Five Mile Beach Rd 4 deaths

Pialba-Burrum Heads Rd 3 deaths

* Road deaths 2001-2016

