Investigation underway after serious work injury in M'boro

Carlie Walker
by
7th May 2019 4:00 PM
WORKPLACE Health and Safety Queensland will investigate an incident in Maryborough in which a man's hand was seriously injured.

The man, aged in his 20s, was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital after a workplace accident about 2.40pm on April 15.

The accident happened at Maryborough West on Activity St.

The Chronicle understands the man underwent surgery in Brisbane after his fingers were severely cut.

A spokesman from Workplace Health and Safety Queensland said the man suffered a serious laceration to his hand when using a plasma cutter.

"Inspectors from WHSQ attended the workplace and are continuing to investigate this incident," he said.

"Our investigators will determine what occurred and whether all relevant duties under work health and safety laws have been met.

"We will make a decision as to what action, if any, is taken once the investigation is finalised, which could take several months."

