Investigations continue after dingo ‘run down’ by vehicle

Fraser Island ranger John Klekar said a female dingo had been killed in the incident, but there was no evidence she had recently had pups.

INVESTIGATIONS are continuing after a dingo was allegedly deliberately struck by a vehicle on Fraser Island.

The maximum penalty for deliberately killing a dingo was $10,676, he said.

The incident happened on Friday night about 8pm.

The Department of Environment and Science yesterday appealed for public assistance to find the man involved.

The vehicle was described as being a silver Landcruiser, which was being driven by a man in his 50s.

“QPWS rangers received multiple eyewitness accounts of a Landcruiser driving erratically along the beach front before allegedly deliberately hitting and killing a dingo on Orchid Beach,” a spokeswoman said.

“The Queensland Police Service is assisting with the investigation.”

Kristy Brown posted to Fraser Island 4x4, Fishing and Camping, sharing what she said she had witnessed on the island on Friday.

She claimed a man in a silver Landcruiser “sped up and swerved into the defenceless animal”.

“Unfortunately the dingo was killed and old mate just kept going,” she wrote.

Cheryl Bryant from Save the Fraser Island Dingoes said social media had taken up the cause to identify the driver.

“The public and local community expect who ever is responsible to be identified and held accountable.” she said.

“With the heavy fines now introduced to deter people from feeding animals we would expect this crime be investigated to the full extent of the law. This is the time for the authorities to demonstrate just how committed they are in enforcing justice.”

The wongari carcass has been collected and an autopsy will be conducted.

Anyone with information is urged to contact QPWS on 4127 9150 or 1300 130 372.

It comes after three people were fined in recent weeks for feeding dingoes on the island.

Reported interactions with dingoes have decreased by more than 16 per cent since the Queensland Government introduced tough new penalties.