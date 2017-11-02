News

UPDATE: Investigations continue after Glenwood ram raid

The damage that was done to Glenwood's Pacific Petroleum service station after a ram raid at the business on Friday night.
The damage that was done to Glenwood's Pacific Petroleum service station after a ram raid at the business on Friday night. Contributed
Carlie Walker
by

NO arrest has yet been been made after a shocking ram raid at a Glenwood service station about 11.20pm on Friday.

<<DID YOU KNOW YOU CAN KEEP UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST CRIME REPORTS AND FOLLOW THE TOPIC HERE?>>

The incident left the Pacific Petroleum service station with at least $100,000 in damage.

The damage was considerable - the dual cab white Toyota ute used in the ram raid had smashed through the glass front windows off the shop and destroyed stock and caused enormous damage to the inside of the business.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Police Media said no arrests had been made as of Wednesday November 1.

She said investigations into the incident were ongoing.

Related Items

Topics:  fcpolice fraser coast glenwood ram raid

Fraser Coast Chronicle

The 48-hour food guide to eating your way around Brisbane

IF THERE is one thing you shouldn’t bring with you to Brisbane, it’s a full stomach because you’re going to need all the room you can get.

Become a seasoned hiker in seven steps

BRISBANE is the jewel in the hiker’s hat for top walking trails suited to all experience levels, so if hiking is on your radar, get yourself to the River City.

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

'I feared my son would die in an accident while high on ice'

'I feared my son would die in an accident while high on ice'

MOST people have hopes and dreams for their kids future but for the father of an ice addict he simply hoped his son would stay alive.

CAMPAIGN TRAIL: 'We'd vote for Pauline again'

KNOCK KNOCK: Traditional labor Voters told Pauline Hanson's One Nation Party candidate Malcolm Roberts the party could rely on their support.

QT reporter Helen Spelitis hits the street with One Nation...

Motorcyclist club revving up for Wide Bay Titles

ACTION ON THE TRACK: Ashar Brown will compete in the Wide Bay Titles at Action Park in Maryborough this weekend.

More than 100 riders will take part this weekend.

'This is a wakeup call to all Australians': Letter

Was the person born in Australia?

Was the person born in Australia?

Local Partners