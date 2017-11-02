UPDATE: Investigations continue after Glenwood ram raid

The damage that was done to Glenwood's Pacific Petroleum service station after a ram raid at the business on Friday night.

The damage that was done to Glenwood's Pacific Petroleum service station after a ram raid at the business on Friday night. Contributed

Coming from Newcastle in New South Wales, Carlie completed an arts degree before moving to the Fraser Coast. She has been with the Chronicle since 2007.

NO arrest has yet been been made after a shocking ram raid at a Glenwood service station about 11.20pm on Friday.

<<DID YOU KNOW YOU CAN KEEP UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST CRIME REPORTS AND FOLLOW THE TOPIC HERE?>>

The incident left the Pacific Petroleum service station with at least $100,000 in damage.

The damage was considerable - the dual cab white Toyota ute used in the ram raid had smashed through the glass front windows off the shop and destroyed stock and caused enormous damage to the inside of the business.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Police Media said no arrests had been made as of Wednesday November 1.

She said investigations into the incident were ongoing.