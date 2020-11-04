Investigations continue into illegal Fraser Island fire

INVESTIGATIONS continue into an illegal fire that continues to burn on Fraser Island.

The fire has burned through about 3000 hectares on the island.

It ignited from a campfire that should never have been started, according to the Department of Environment and Science.

A spokesman from the department said no charges had been laid in relation to the fire.

"This investigation is ongoing," he said.

The fire burning on Fraser Island.

The extent of the damage caused by the fire was revealed when Gayle Kee shared a series of photos after flying over the island in her light plane.

The photos showed how close the fire came to the township of Orchid Beach.

Visitors have been reminded to light fires in designated areas and out them put with water.