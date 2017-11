Fire at house on Tavistock St, Torquay. Police tape off the street as investigations get underway.

Fire at house on Tavistock St, Torquay. Police tape off the street as investigations get underway. Alistair Brightman

POLICE are still investigating a suspicious house fire at Torquay.

The fire happened on Tavistock St on October 29.

Initial investigations indicated a fire started in the front section of the home, causing moderate fire and smoke damage.

No one was injured during the incident.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Police Media confirmed police were continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.