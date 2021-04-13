Investigations still ongoing into Easter weekend homicide

Police investigating at the scene of a homicide in Pacific Haven Drive on April 3. Photo: Stuart Fast

Police investigating at the scene of a homicide in Pacific Haven Drive on April 3. Photo: Stuart Fast

An investigation into the death of a man on the Fraser Coast over the Easter long weekend is still ongoing.

58-year-old Mark Carson died of stab wounds on April 3 at an address on Pacific Haven Dr just outside Howard.

A police spokeswoman said on Tuesday that investigations into the incident were still ongoing.

“There is no further information that can be provided at this time,” she said.

Police gave their last major update on the investigation on April 5.