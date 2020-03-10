Investigators probe fatal Gunalda crash

FORENSIC crash investigators are hoping dashcam footage will help establish the cause of a fatal accident near Gunalda last week.

Two people were killed when a sedan and an SUV collided along Anderleigh Rd around 4pm on Friday afternoon.

Officer in Charge of Wide Bay-Burnett Forensic Crash Unit Sergeant Glenn Rusten said a couple in their seventies died as a result of the injuries they sustained.

“They were residents from the Glenwood area,” said Sgt Rusten.

Sgt Rusten said the man and woman had been travelling in the sedan.

The three people who were travelling in the SUV were also hurt.

One person was flown to hospital for continued medical care.

The other two occupants were rushed to hospital by ambulance with less life threatening injuries.

Initial indications are one of the vehicles veered across the centre line before the vehicles allegedly crashed head-on.

Sgt Rusten is asking for anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage of the events leading up to the collision to come forward.

Meanwhile, Sgt Rusten urged motorists to be mindful of the conditions, especially in the current bout of wet weather.

“We have had a lot of rain recently and the roads are very wet,” he said.

Sgt Rusten said it was important for people to adjust their driving when there is water on the roads.

He used the opportunity to urge motorists who will be travelling in the build up to and over the Easter school holidays to be aware of extra traffic on the roads.

“Don’t drink and drive and never use a phone behind the wheel,” Sgt Rusten said.

“If you have a need to check a message or make a phone call, rather pull over and stop,” he continued.

Motorists are also being urged to ensure they do not drive while fatigued and to take regular breaks.

Sgt Rusten said the driver of a vehicle is responsible for the wellbeing of any passengers.